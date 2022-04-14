Several Cars Vandalized at Schaumburg Dealership, Police Estimate $50,000 in Damages

Several cars were damaged early Thursday morning at a Honda dealership in Schaumburg, authorities say.

Sgt. Matt Christenson of the Schaumburg Police Dept. confirmed that at 12:30 a.m., a security guard onsite at a Honda dealership located at 750 Golf Rd., called police to report someone had been breaking car windows.

A large number of vehicles were vandalized, police said, and they estimate at least $50,000 worth of damage was caused. Video from the dealership shows multiple car windshields and windows broken or destroyed.

Police did not confirm how many vehicles were vandalized.

The male suspect, in his 20s, was apprehended by police shortly after the security guard's phone call.

Police are investigating the incident and there is no known motive at this time.