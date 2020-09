Several buildings were damaged when a fire erupted in west suburban Stone Park Saturday afternoon.

The three-alarm fire broke out at a home in the 1800 block of North 36th Street, according to a tweet from Schiller Park Firefighters Local 5230.

#local5230 members on Truck 5, along with several other Fire Departments, are assisting Melrose Park on a 3rd Alarm apartment building fire In the area of 1822 N 36th St. @AFFI1935 @IAFFNewsDesk #affiatwork pic.twitter.com/4Hjx0C38uE — Schiller Park Firefighters Local 5230 (@local5230) September 5, 2020

Firefighters from Melrose Park, Schiller Park and Westchester were among those who responded to the scene.

This afternoon, Truck 25 responded to a 3 alarm fire in Stone Park with multiple residential buildings on fire. pic.twitter.com/j0GhVusDbG — Westchester Fire Department (@WFDIL25) September 5, 2020

It wasn't immediately known how many buildings were damaged or what caused the fire.