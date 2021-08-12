Several Bars and Restaurants Donate Proceeds To Help Families of Officer Ella French and Her Partner

Several fundraisers and events are being held in the coming weeks to support the families of Chicago police officer Ella French, who died in the line of duty and her partner, who remains in the hospital.

The streets of one southwest side neighborhood are filled with blue ribbons supporting the Chicago Police Department and honoring the life of French.

“It’s a sad thing when you hear these stories all the time,” said Brendan O’Brien. “You know we just got to come together as a community and support these guys.”

Bars and restaurants in the area are giving back to the families of officer French and her partner.

“Today 15% of our proceeds are getting donated to the Chicago Police Memorial Fund in honor of Ella French,” said Paul Kostopanagiotou. “Sorry, I get a little choked up about it just thinking about it.”

The emotion is still very raw for people who live in the community -- many of them police officers, firefighters and city workers.

“Everybody in the city has to realize that the hours these officers are putting in right now,” said O’Brien. “The stressful nature of the job and just back them up 100%.”

Reilly’s Daughter in Oak Lawn is donating all food sales next Sunday to both families. Tommy’s on Higgins on the northwest side is doing something similar on Monday with wristbands.

A group of kids in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood is doing their part by selling drinks near 109th Street and Millard.

“We are doing a lemonade stand,” said 7-year-old Kate. “It was my brother’s idea. We made over $1,000.”

While they may be too young to understand the motions of life, they said they feel in their hearts this is the right thing to do.

“I want to show the officers how much I appreciate them,” said 7-year-old Brook.

The kids plan to donate the money raised for the officers at a benefit next week. Brotherhood For The Fallen is hosting the benefit next Thursday evening at Local 130 Plumbers Union Hall.