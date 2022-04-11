Seven Chicago-Area Companies Rank in Fortune's 2022 Best Companies to Work For

Seven companies that are headquartered in the Chicago area have landed on Fortune Magazine's 2022 100 Best Companies to Work For.

According to the magazine, more than six million employees shared confidential, quantitative and qualitative feedback about their organization’s culture by responding to a survey consisting of open-ended questions and ranking statements on a five-point scale around themes of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride and comradery.

Companies provided organizational data like size, location, industry, demographics, roles, and levels.

Perks, such as college tuition reimbursement, unlimited sick days and 100 percent health coverage were also taken into consideration.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here are Chicago-Based Companies That Made the Cut Onto Forbes 100 Best Companies to Work For List:

Number 40: RSM US (Chicago)

According to the list, the audit, tax and consulting services company increased childcare support, extra PTO and new mental health services during the pandemic. This is RSM's second time on the list.

Number 42: West Monroe Partners (Chicago)

The professional services company hired new leaders to improve equity and inclusion, has unlimited sick days and sick days for part-timers.

Number 59: Horizon Therapeutics (Deerfield)

The pharmaceuticals company headquartered in Deerfield offers their on-staff medical professionals the opportunity to take up to 12 weeks off to provide services in their own communities.

Number 67: Crowe (Oak Brook)

The accounting, consulting and technology company in Oak Brook offers student loan debt repayment, has volunteer hours and more.

Number 70: Hyatt Hotels (Chicago)

The company implemented a Global Wellbeing Week, as well as a program to hire 10,000 young people between the ages of 16-24 by 2025.

Number 72: AbbVie (North Chicago)

The pharmaceuticals company out of North Chicago offers many ways for its staff to give back including corporate matches, volunteering, disaster relief, involvement in racial and social justice programs and more.

Number 86: W.W. Grainger (Lake Forest)

The wholesale company based out of Lake Forest has appeared on Forbes' list give times and offers telecommuting, compressed work weeks and more.