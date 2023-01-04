Seth Jones Scores Blackhawks' First Power-Play Goal by Defenseman in 124 Games

Hawks score first power-play goal by defenseman in 124 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks broke a one-and-a-half-year drought in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay when Seth Jones scored on the power play to give his team a 1-0 lead.

It was the first time in 124 games the Blackhawks got a goal from a defenseman on the power play. The last time it happened was May 1, 2021, when Connor Murphy, of all people, found the back of the net in a 5-4 loss to Florida.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

It's funny how it ended, too. It wasn't a traditional slapshot from the point. It was a rush play that led to some tic-tac-toe passing from Max Domi to Taylor Raddysh to Jones, who found himself at the doorstep for a little tap-in.

"Not the conventional way up at the point shooting," Jones smiled. "But I just tried to take advantage of a change by them and move it up quick and Rads made a good pass backdoor."

Seth Jones scores, and it’s Chicago’s first power-play goal from a defenseman in 124 games. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/4Y7EPTQErr — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 4, 2023

It's not the way anybody drew it up, but Jones and the Blackhawks will take it. The streak is finally over.



"I thought it was a smart play," Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said. "We talked about it, this team really forces up ice even more than we would like to in our penalty kill. They’re going to change when they get the puck out, so when the puck gets out, if we can do a quick regroup and they kind of recognize that and they just didn’t take it all the way back and do a full breakout, just did a quick regroup and that’s what restarted the whole … they never got set up.

"And because Seth is up on the ice on those, his play is to kind of drive the net, like a forward normally, so it was great that he finished his route. Two nice passes that got to him. I’m sure it’s a relief for him just to get on the goal-scoring sheet, but it was just a really smart play by the whole power-play unit."

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.