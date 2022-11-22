Seth Jones' Return to Serve as Much-Needed Boost for Blackhawks

Seth Jones' return to serve as much-needed boost for Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Six days ago, Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said Seth Jones was still experiencing some discomfort in his right thumb and was going to be reevaluated in 7-10 days. Apparently, the most recent X-ray showed some encouraging improvement.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Jones skated on his own before practice on Tuesday before joining his teammates on the main rink, where he was a full participant for the first time. He practiced like someone who was motivated to convince the coaching staff he will be ready for Wednesday's game in his hometown of Dallas, and it looks like that's going to happen.

"That's the plan, as of right now," Jones said afterward. "I feel good. I was skating the whole time I was out to keep my legs going but I feel decent."

Richardson said if all goes well at the team's morning skate on Wednesday, Jones will likely make his return to the lineup.

"He seemed fine out there today, excited to get back," Richardson said. "I'm sure he wants to because he lives there or from there. We've just got to double-check. Today was his first full practice with us, but he looked fine. If he's good to go tomorrow morning, I'm sure he'll be in."

Jones will have to play with a splint on his thumb for the next few weeks. He's been practicing with it for a couple of weeks so he's getting used to it, but it's a bit restrictive.

"That's challenging," Jones said. "I can't move it or do much with it but it is what it is."

Jones suffered the injury on Oct. 29 against Buffalo when he blocked a shot off his right thumb in the second period. He finished the game, but the next day he was ruled out for 3-4 weeks. He knew immediately that something felt wrong.

"You just kind of know sometimes," Jones said. "I just dealt with it after the game. It didn't feel good, but it's one of those things, you have adrenaline going a little bit and it's just one period."

Jones has been sidelined for the last 10 games, and the Blackhawks are 2-6-2 over that stretch. They've desperately missed his presence on the ice. He eats so many minutes and plays in all situations, and the Blackhawks have struggled to tread water without him.

"Anytime you're not out there with your teammates helping them win or helping them out there, it sucks," Jones said. "It's been tough. Watching on TV is pretty boring as well, so I'm happy to at least be traveling again."

The Blackhawks are going to try easing Jones back, and it'll start by putting him on the second power-play unit instead of the first while he gets his rhythm and timing back. They don't want to give him too much too soon, although Jones will probably still lead the team in ice time anyway.

"It's perfect," Richardson said. "We've done a good job in different areas, unfortunately we'd like to have a little more success in the win column. I think we've battled pretty hard and guys that have had an opportunity to play more have grown as players. I think that's just going to help us as a hockey team when Seth comes back.

"We're going to make sure, we're not going to play him 27 minutes the first night, I hope," Richardson said. "If we can get him back to his level that he's at as a No. 1 D in this league, that's just going to make everybody else better because they're back playing their roles. But they've had an opportunity to grow and get better at it."

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.