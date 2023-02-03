Seth Jones Finishes Last in NHL All-Star Hardest Shot Competition

Seth Jones finishes last in Hardest Shot competition originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones participated in the NHL's "Hardest Shot" competition during the All-Star weekend activities on Friday night.

The challenge tasked the players with two shots on goal from 30 feet away. The competition included Jones, Elias Pettersson, Josh Morrissey and Alex Ovechkin.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Jones recorded the weakest shot on goal, clocking in 94.7 miles per hour on the net. Pettersson won the event, smacking a puck 103.2 miles per hour.

#NHLAllStar Hardest Shot:



Elias Pettersson (VAN) - 103.2 mph

Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) - 102.3 mph

Josh Morrissey (WPG) - 96.7 mph

Alex Ovechkin (WSH) - 95.1 mph

Seth Jones (CHI) - 94.7 mph — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) February 4, 2023

Jones has competed in the same skills competition three other times in his career – 2017, 2019 and 2020. His fastest shot on the net came in at 99.4 miles per hour in 2019.

RELATED: Hawks' Seth Jones named NHL All-Star for 5th time in career

This is Jones' fifth-career All-Star nod.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.