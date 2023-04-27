Set Your Alarm: 2023 Chicago Park District Summer Camp Registration Begins Monday

Attention Chicago parents: Set an alarm for 9 a.m. Monday.

Better yet, set multiple alarms -- because that's when registration for hundreds of Chicago Park District summer camps begin.

All available summer camp programs have been open for online viewing since April 24. However, registration for camps has not yet begun -- and registration dates differ across camps.

According to the Chicago Park District website, some camps open for registration on Monday, while others open for registration on Tuesday. Registration dates for each camp is listed under each camp's page.

Here's a timeline breakdown:

When You'll Be Able to View Programs Online

Currently available. You can view all summer camp programs here.

Chicago Park District 2023 Summer Camp Online Registration

May 1-2, beginning at 9 a.m. Registration for some camps take place Monday, others take place Tuesday

Chicago Park District 2023 Summer Camp In-Person Registration

May 6, for most parks

Chicago Park District 2023 Summer Program Dates

Day Camp: June 26 – Aug. 4

Dates vary for some camps, the Park District says. Other summer programs run June 26 through Aug. 20.

What Else to Know

Registration cost per camps vary.

A Chicago Park District account is required to register for a program, whether registering online or in-person. Accounts can be created online here, or in-person at the parks.

Financial assistance is available for city residents. More information is available here.