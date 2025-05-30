CTA Blue Line

Service suspended on section of O'Hare branch of CTA Blue Line due to debris on tracks

Shuttle buses are operating between the Jefferson Park and O'Hare stops

By NBC Chicago Staff

A section of the CTA Blue Line was shut down Friday afternoon due to debris found on the tracks, leading trains on the line to only operate between Forest Park and Jefferson Park.

According to the agency, service between O'Hare and Jefferson Park was "temporarily suspended" just before 3 p.m. due to the debris.

While shuttle buses between Jefferson Park and O'Hare have been made available, the CTA also advises commuters to consider using alternative routes, such as nearby bus lines.

According to the CTA, the following bus lines could be of use to affected commuters:

  • #88 Higgins
  • #90 Harlem
  • #56 Milwaukee
  • #68 Northwest Highway
  • #81 Lawrence
  • #81 West Lawrence
  • #85 Central
  • #85A North Central
  • #91 Austin
  • #92 Foster

In addition to the Jefferson Park and O'Hare stops, the closures also affect the Harlem, Cumberland and Rosemont stations.

