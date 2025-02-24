Service halted on Metra's BNSF line in western suburbs after train strikes pedestrian

Service on Metra's BNSF line was stopped at the height of the Monday afternoon rush hour after a train struck a pedestrian in the western suburbs, according to the transit agency.

Metra, in a post on the social media platform X at 4:42 p.m., said BNSF inbound and outbound trains were stopped near Main Street in Downers Grove after Train #1272 hit a pedestrian.

Footage captured by NBC Chicago's Sky 5 helicopter showed a train stopped along the tracks near Gilbert Park Baseball Field, surrounded by several emergency vehicles.

Extensive delays were expected, Metra stated.

The transit agency said it will provide updates as information becomes available.