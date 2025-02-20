Lanes on IL-126 in suburban Yorkville were shut down and police were investigating after a "serious traffic crash" and head-on collision Thursday morning left at least two people hospitalized, authorities said.

The crash, which the Kendall County Sheriff's office described as "serious," occurred about 7:17 a.m. on Illinois Route 126 east of Old Grove Road in Kendall County. According to the Illinois State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed a commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle collided head-on, with Traffic Net reporting a dump truck carrying dirt was involved.

Both drivers were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries, ISP said.

All east and westbound lanes of traffic on IL-26 were shut down between Grove and Schlapp Roads as part of the investigation, ISP said.

"Extended" lane closures were expected, ISP said, and motorists were advised to seek an alternate route.

As of 11 a.m., roads remained closed.

No further details were provided. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.