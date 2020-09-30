Serious Crash in Suburban Wheeling Shuts Down Wolf Road Near Chicago Executive Airport

A serious crash shut down Wolf Road near the Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling on Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Wolf Road and Messner Drive, appearing to spill onto the western side of the Chicago Executive Airport property.

Video of the scene showed a box truck turned on its side with debris scattered onto the roadway, as well as an SUV flipped upside down.

Authorities had appeared to close Wolf Road between Hintz and Palatine roads as they remained on the scene.

Wheeling police and fire officials did not respond to multiple requests for comment and further details were not immediately available.

