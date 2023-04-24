Series Preview: White Sox Seek Fresh Start Vs. Blue Jays

Series preview: White Sox at Blue Jays originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox have yet to win a series this season, and after a three-game sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays, they’re hoping to reverse their fortunes with a visit to Canada to take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Schedule and Probable Pitchers:

Monday – 6:07 p.m. (Lance Lynn vs. Chris Bassitt)

Tuesday – 6:07 p.m. (Mike Clevinger vs. Jose Berrios)

Wednesday – 12:07 p.m. (Michael Kopech vs. Yusei Kikuchi)

The Trends:

The White Sox have lost six of their last seven and nine of their last 11 games and have yet to win a series this season. The team has a 7-15 record, and was just swept by the high-flying Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

The Blue Jays have yet to find consistency this season despite their 13-9 record, with a series win over the Rays, followed by losing two-of-three to the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. They did just take two-of-three from the New York Yankees in the Bronx, including a 5-1 win on Sunday.

Blue Jays to Watch:

-Vladimir Guerrero Jr. picked up four hits, including two home runs and a double, along with four RBI’s in the Blue Jays’ series win over the Yankees, boosting his OPS on the season to an impressive .965.

-Yusei Kikuchi, whom the White Sox are scheduled to face Wednesday, has had a dominant run in his last two starts, with 12 strikeouts and eight hits allowed in 12 innings of work. He allowed one earned run in each of those two appearances, running his record to 3-0 on the season.

-Alejandro Kirk hasn’t been off to a terribly great start this season, but he pounded the White Sox last season, with four home runs and eight RBI’s against the South Siders, along with a .364 batting average.

White Sox to Watch:

-Luis Robert Jr. led the White Sox with nine RBI’s against the Blue Jays last season, with a .400 batting average to his credit in five contests. He also had two doubles and a home run. Andrew Vaughn collected six extra-base hits in 26 at-bats, with a pair of home runs and four RBI’s.

-Yasmani Grandal had three hits in seven at-bats against the Rays over the weekend, including a home run and a double. He’s also drawn at least one walk in his last three appearances for the White Sox, boosting his on-base percentage to .361 on the season.

-With Lucas Giolito on the bereavement list and Dylan Cease not scheduled to pitch again until Thursday, the White Sox badly need another starting pitcher to get rolling. Michael Kopech has walked eight batters and allowed eight earned runs in his last 10 innings of work, along with three home runs, and Lance Lynn has struck out 17 batters, but given up eight earned runs and 17 hits in his last 11.1 innings.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.