Series of Armed Robberies Reported in Chicago's Englewood Neighborhood

Five armed robberies were reported recently in Englewood on the South Side.

In each incident someone threatened victims with a gun and demanded their property, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened:

About 1:30 a.m. May 25 in the 1600 block of West 62nd Street;

About 12:25 a.m. Jun. 11 in the 6100 block of South Ashland Avenue;

About 4:40 a.m. Jun. 19 in the 6300 block of South Ashland Avenue; and

About 9 p.m. July 16 in the 6200 block of South Seeley Avenue.

Anyone with information should call Chicago police at 312-747-8380.