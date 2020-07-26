Series of Armed Robberies Reported in Chicago's Englewood Neighborhood

Five armed robberies were reported recently in Englewood on the South Side.
In each incident someone threatened victims with a gun and demanded their property, Chicago police said.
The robberies happened:
- About 1:30 a.m. May 25 in the 1600 block of West 62nd Street;
- About 12:25 a.m. Jun. 11 in the 6100 block of South Ashland Avenue;
- About 4:40 a.m. Jun. 19 in the 6300 block of South Ashland Avenue; and
- About 9 p.m. July 16 in the 6200 block of South Seeley Avenue.
Anyone with information should call Chicago police at 312-747-8380.
