Series of Armed Robberies of People on Foot Reported on Northwest Side: Police

Chicago police warned residents of a series of armed robberies reported on the city's Northwest Side last week.

In each incident, two men between the ages of 16 and 20 wearing dark clothing approached a person on foot on on bicycles while the individual was walking in or near a city park, police said.

The men displayed a gun and announced a robbery, according to officials. After stealing from the individual, the two fled the scene.

The incidents occurred in the following locations:

  • 5300 block of West Berteau Avenue in Portage Park on July 13 at 11 p.m.
  • 4600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Jefferson Park on July 14 at 12:40 a.m.
  • 5300 block of West Wilson Avenue in Jefferson Park on July 16 at 7:30 a.m.

Police warned residents to alert neighbors to the recent crimes and pay attention to "suspicious subjects loitering in the area."

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five Detectives at (312) 746-7394.

