‘Senseless:' 71-Year-Old Grandmother Shot and Killed Inside Far South Side Home

Community activists, local radio hosts and the family of a slain Chicago grandmother joined together Monday to plead for information about whoever shot and killed the 71-year-old inside her home Sunday night.

Emma Wright was fatally shot in the 10800 block of South Morgan, which is in city's Morgan Park neighborhood, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

At a news conference with community leaders, Ishchayil Bell, Wright's nephew, called the shooting "senseless."

"You took the life of a grandmother, a well-beloved member of our community and a well-beloved member of our family," he said.

Community activist Andrew Holmes criticized the unidentified shooter, who he said invaded Wright's property just days before Christmas.

"How can you sleep knowing you took someone’s mother away? Someone’s auntie away, someone’s grandmother away...How can you sleep knowing you took a human life?" Holmes said.

No arrests had been made as of Monday evening.

The shooting remained under investigation by Chicago Police Department detectives.