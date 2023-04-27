Senior Prank-Gone-Wrong Sets Cow Loose in Niles Neighborhood: Police

A senior-prank-gone-wrong had police and students in a Chicago suburb out in the streets searching for a loose cow, authorities said.

According to Niles police, officers were called just before 3 a.m. to the 8300 block of Ballard for a report of "suspicious subjects in the area."

Once at the scene, police said they encountered several Northridge Preparatory School students who were "apparently involved in what was described as a 'senior prank' by bringing live animals to the school."

During the prank, the students reported a live cow escaped and went into the local neighborhood.

Law enforcement agencies and a representative from Wagner Farms worked to find the cow and residents were asked to avoid the area until the cow was secured.

Just before 10 a.m., authorities reported the cow had been found and was taken to the Wagner Farm facility "until a final destination can be determined."

Further details were expected to be released at a later time, police said.