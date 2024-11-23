Senior citizens targeted in series of Chinatown armed robberies

A community alert was issued in Chicago's Chinatown community after five senior citizens were attacked, pepper-sprayed and robbed in separate incidents.

One woman, who spoke with NBC Chicago in Mandarin through a translator, explained she was one of the seniors targeted earlier this week.

"She was scared for her life," the translator said.

The attack happened at around 6 p.m. Wednesday as the victim was walking home near 23rd and Princeton.



"A guy offender came behind her and put both hands on her face and mouth and tried to suffocate her," the translator explained.

The victim said the robber slashed her hand with a sharp object and knocked her to the ground before running off with her bag of food. Because of the language barrier and because she fears retaliation, the victim decided not to file a police report.

Ald. Nicole Lee, of the city's 11th Ward, said her office is offering support to the victims and urges them to reach out.

"It’s so important we report these crimes because if we don’t, it’s as if it did not happen," she said. "And we know that they did because they were victimized because of it."

The incidents were reported at the following dates, times and locations:

Nov. 15 - 6:15 p.m. - 2200 block of South Princeton Avenue

Nov. 17 - 7 a .m. - 2200 block of South Princeton Avenue

Nov. 17 - 9 a.m. - 2300 block of South Stewart Avenue

Nov. 19 - 5:15 p.m. - 300 block of West 23rd Street

Nov. 20 - 5:30 p.m. - 200 block of West 22nd Place

Investigators believe three different people are responsible for the crimes: two men and one woman.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

"I mean this is ridiculous because now I'm scared to even walk around here, I have lived around her for 71 years," one resident said.

"We can't be having this in our community," another stated.

Community leaders outraged by the attacks are calling on police to step up patrols.

"They are helpless," said community activist Dr. Kim Tee. "They think they have money because it’s the holiday season. They think they’re coming out to shop. Chinatown needs to step up by asking police to send more squad cars here."