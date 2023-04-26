An investigation is underway after an asphalt tank at a petroleum plant in Unincorporated Lemont exploded on Tuesday, killing one worker and injuring another.

According to officials, Dru Worker, 25, of Homewood, was killed in the incident. An autopsy to determine the exact cause of death is scheduled to take place Wednesday, according to the Will County Coroner's Office.

“He just worked all the time,” Worker's neighbor Victor Cain told NBC 5. “He was a good young man. And it is unfortunate that he is now gone. It's a terrible loss for the neighborhood."

The incident, first described by authorities as a fire, occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, at Seneca Petroleum near 127th and New Avenue.

"The first dire district units arrived on the scene at 9:42 a.m. and reported a working fire involving an asphalt storage tank with numerous injuries," a release from the Lemont Fire District says.

Emergency crews from Lemont as well as from Romeoville, Downers Grove and the nearby Citgo Refinery responded to the scene, which saw multiple road closures and downed power lines as a result of the incident.

Video and photos from the scene show flames beneath large, black plumes of smoke from the plant billowing into the sky.

"The fire was fought with the use of two master stream devices and declared under control at 10:23 a.m.," the release continues.

According to Lemont Fire Chief Dan Tasso, "there is no hazard to the community," and no hazardous materials were released.

Worker's employer, M&J Industrial Services, released a statement to NBC 5 about the incident, saying "We are deeply saddened to confirm that one of our team members died and one was injured today while working at a customer site in Lemont. We are heartbroken and devastated by this tragedy."

"Although the equipment involved was not owned or operated by our company, we are cooperating with federal and state authorities in their investigation," the statement goes on to say.

According to officials, representatives from the Will County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the explosion. Additionally, an OSHA representative confirmed that agency has opened an investigation into both the Seneca Petroleum Company as well as M&J Industrial Services.

"OSHA has opened an investigation with a contractor on the site, M&J Industrial Services, where one of their employees was fatally injured and another was injured at a workplace incident at Seneca Petroleum Company in Lemont, IL," an OSHA spokesperson told NBC 5.

"OSHA has also opened an investigation with Seneca Petroleum Company. No further information will be available until OSHA has completed their investigation, which by law, they have 6 months to complete."