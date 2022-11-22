A semitruck full of meat rolled on its side in a single-vehicle crash on the Stevenson Expressway near the ramp to the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

According to Illinois State Police, the driver of a semitruck traveling northbound on I-55 near I-94 lost control of the vehicle at approximately 5 p.m. before rolling on its side on the ramp toward I-94.

The semitruck was seen on NBC Sky 5 rolled on its side, directly up against the highway barrier on the shoulder of the ramp.

Police added that the truck was full of meat, though it's not known how much spilled outside of the truck. The ramp to I-94 from northbound I-55 is currently closed.

There is currently no further information.