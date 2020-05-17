Semi Trucks Engulfed in Flames Following Crash on I-290

Illinois State Police responded to two semi trucks and another vehicle involved in an accident on the eastbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway at St. Charles Road.

Police say shortly before 11a.m. Sunday, both trucks were traveling in the center right lane. For unknown reasons, one truck lost control and struck the rear of the other truck. Both were engulfed in flames, according to Illinois State Police.

One of the drivers of the semi was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The left lane of I-290 remains closed as the investigation continues.

Illinois State Police are investigating.