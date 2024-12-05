Semi-truck crashes into abandoned house in Harvey

A semi-truck crashed into an abandoned house and multiple other structures Wednesday afternoon in Harvey after the driver lost control of the vehicle, officials said.

Authorities said the driver was traveling eastbound on 147th Street when they lost control of the vehicle while attempting a turn, causing it to slide across a grassy area before striking a power line, two garages and an abandoned house.

No other people were involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital where their condition was listed as "stable."

Due to the extent of the damage to the structure, the abandoned house will need to be demolished, according to officials.

The crash remains under investigation and there was no other information available.