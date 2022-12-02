WB I-90 in Hammond Closed After Semi Catches Fire, Crashes Off Bridge and Dangles Into River

Westbound lanes on Interstate 90 in Northwest Indiana remain closed after a semi-truck caught fire, crashed off of a bridge and dangled between two overpasses into a river below, officials say.

According to Indiana Toll Road authorities, the accident occurred around 2 a.m. Friday near Calumet Avenue. Photos and video from the scene show a burned semi truck dangling off a bridge, with part of the truck dipped into the shallow Grand Calumet River.

According to officials, the cab of the truck also caught fire during the incident.

Authorities say emergency crews were able to rescue the male driver and transport him to a nearby hospital. While his condition is unknown, reports from the scene indicate the driver was up and walking following the accident.

Eastbound lanes have been opened up, but westbound on I-90 in Hammond remain closed, officials say. Westbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 14.

According to officials, local authorities are waiting for a Crain operator to lift and remove the semi. Extensive delays are expected.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.