DuPage County

Semi hangs from west suburban overpass, snarling Eisenhower Expressway traffic

The incident occurred in DuPage County Wednesday afternoon

NBC Universal, Inc.

A semi-truck was left hanging off an overpass in DuPage County, snarling traffic in the western suburbs.

According to officials, the truck was hanging off the Route 83 overpass over the outbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway, causing multiple lanes of traffic to be closed.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Illinois State Police say the truck spilled salt onto Route 83, leading to the closure in both directions between U.S. 20 and the Frontage Road, according to Total Traffic.

There were no immediate reports of injuries in the crash, according to officials.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

DuPage County
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us