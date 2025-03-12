A semi-truck was left hanging off an overpass in DuPage County, snarling traffic in the western suburbs.

According to officials, the truck was hanging off the Route 83 overpass over the outbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway, causing multiple lanes of traffic to be closed.

Illinois State Police say the truck spilled salt onto Route 83, leading to the closure in both directions between U.S. 20 and the Frontage Road, according to Total Traffic.

There were no immediate reports of injuries in the crash, according to officials.

