Semi fire on Tri-State blocks lanes, sends smoke billowing into sky

A semi caught fire on the outbound Tri-State Tollway near Alsip on Monday night, blocking multiple lanes of traffic and causing significant delays because of the billowing smoke.

According to Total Traffic, two right lanes were blocked near the scene of the fire at 111th Street, causing significant backups between Crawford Avenue and the area near Sibley Boulevard and 147th Street.

Smoke was impacting visibility in all lanes of the roadways as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, and it is believed that the semi was the only vehicle involved in the fire.

There was no indication of how the fire started, and crews remained on scene Monday night.