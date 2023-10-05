Semi fire on 1-90 snarls traffic; delays, backups expected

Note: The video attached contains an earlier traffic report.

Several lanes are closed on I-90 after an early morning vehicle fire near Huntley.

NBC 5 Traffic Reporter Kye Martin reports that around 5 a.m., a semi on on I-90 at Powers in Gilberts caught fire. Although the fire has been extinguished, at least three westbound lanes remain blocked.

According to Total Traffic, delays in both the westbound and eastbound lanes are expected.

Several other crashes were reported across the Chicago area Thursday morning, including near Gary in Northwest Indiana, Martin said, as heavy rain and standing water as led to spinouts and accidents on the Indiana Toll Road.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.