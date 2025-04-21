An explosion and semi-truck fire in northwest Indiana has closed a section of Interstate 65 in both directions, police said.

According to an update from Indiana State Police, the highway is closed in both directions between exits 230 and 240 near Roselawn and Demotte due to the fire, which broke out Monday afternoon.

Video of the raging inferno was posted to social media by Indiana State Police Monday:

Current view I-65 232 mm north of SR 10. pic.twitter.com/CdF7wMAjyD — Sgt. Glen Fifield (@ISPLowell2) April 21, 2025

Officials warn that a hazardous materials response remains in place, which will keep the highway closed for the time being.

No further information was available, including whether there were any injuries or on what caused the inferno to erupt.