Semi driver was under influence of meth before fatal suburban crash, police say

A semi-truck driver was under the influence of methamphetamine before a fatal suburban Crete crash last week, police said.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred April 16 near the intersection of Illinois 394 and Burrville Road.

A semi-truck was traveling eastbound on Burrville Road and attempted to turn left onto Illinois 394, right into the path of a sedan driven by 40-year-old Chicago resident Joshua Kutz.

The sedan crashed into the underside of the trailer, badly damaging its roof before it came to a rest further down the road, according to authorities.

Kutz was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the semi was identified as 58-year-old William Fanning, a California resident. It is alleged that he consumed methamphetamines before operating the truck, and he was charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs causing death.

He is currently being held pretrial, and it was not immediately announced when his first court appearance would be held.

