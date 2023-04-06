Crime and Courts

Semi Driver Critically Hurt in Possible Road Rage Shooting Near I-57 in South Suburbs

Authorities said the shooting happened on 147th Street near the interstate in Posen

Police were investigating a possible road rage shooting early Thursday near Interstate 57 in south suburban Posen.

There, a semi driver was shot and transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Several bullet holes could be seen in the door of the truck.

Investigators told NBC 5 they believe road rage may have motivated the incident, but further details weren't immediately released.

An investigation remained ongoing Thursday morning.

