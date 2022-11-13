Semi Driver Charged With OWI After Crash Involving St. Ignatius College Prep Hockey Team

A semi driver has been charged with operating while intoxicated after slamming into a school bus carrying a Chicago high school hockey team on Saturday night in northern Indiana.

The driver, identified as a 58-year-old New York resident driving for a company out of New Jersey, is being detained as prosecutors prepare to file charges, including operating while intoxicated and causing serious bodily injury.

Police say that just two minutes prior to the collision, dispatchers had been notified of a semi-truck that was swerving between lanes, driving at excessive speeds and leaving the roadway as it entered Warsaw on U.S. 30.

Additional charges are expected.

Authorities say the junior varsity hockey team from Chicago’s Saint Ignatius College Prep High School was traveling back to their hotel after a game in Warsaw on Saturday at approximately 8:06 p.m. when their bus was struck by a semi-truck.

The bus then flipped onto its side, ejecting at least one student, according to police.

A total of 23 students, two coaches and a bus driver were on the bus at the time of the collision. At least 16 people were taken to area hospitals, with one of the students apparently being ejected from the bus by the force of the collision.

Three individuals were described as having “very critical” injuries after the crash.

When police approached the driver, they observed a strong odor of alcohol in the cab of the truck, and the driver exhibited slurred speech. After failing field sobriety tests, the driver refused a breathalyzer test, and police obtained a search warrant to get blood samples at a local hospital.

After striking the bus, the semi drove a short distance down the roadway before coming to rest in a nearby ditch.