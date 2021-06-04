Berkeley

Semi Carrying Fireworks Rolls Over, Catches Fire on I-294, Blocking Northbound Lanes

All lanes of northbound I-294 were shut down due to the fire and clean-up between the Eisenhower Expressway and North Avenue

A semi carrying fireworks rolled over and caught fire, blocking all northbound lanes of Tri-State Tollway for several hours leading up to the morning rush hour Friday.

The accident happened just before 4 a.m. at St. Charles Road in Berkeley, according to authorities.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Chicago fire officials said they were called to the scene for an emergency response just after 5 a.m.

All lanes of northbound I-294 were shut down due to the fire and clean-up between the Eisenhower Expressway and North Avenue. The exit ramp from the Eisenhower Expressway to I-294 was also being blocked.

Reports indicated the driver was able to exit the semi before it caught fire, but it was not immediately clear what caused the crash or if any injuries had been reported.

Lanes remained closed as of 5:45 a.m.

This article tagged under:

BerkeleyChicago Firetri-state tollwaycfdI-294
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us