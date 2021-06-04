Semi Carrying Fireworks Rolls Over, Catches Fire on I-294, Blocking Northbound Lanes

A semi carrying fireworks rolled over and caught fire, blocking all northbound lanes of Tri-State Tollway for several hours leading up to the morning rush hour Friday.

The accident happened just before 4 a.m. at St. Charles Road in Berkeley, according to authorities.

Chicago fire officials said they were called to the scene for an emergency response just after 5 a.m.

CFD MABAS Response

I-294 Expy at St Charles Rd in Berkeley IL

This is an accident involving a semi-trailer carrying fireworks. CFD was requested for a foam response. NFI 4-1-8. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 4, 2021

All lanes of northbound I-294 were shut down due to the fire and clean-up between the Eisenhower Expressway and North Avenue. The exit ramp from the Eisenhower Expressway to I-294 was also being blocked.

Reports indicated the driver was able to exit the semi before it caught fire, but it was not immediately clear what caused the crash or if any injuries had been reported.

Lanes remained closed as of 5:45 a.m.