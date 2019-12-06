Selling Recreational Cannabis in Illinois: Is Your Town In or Out?

Each municipality in Illinois gets to decide whether it wants to allow recreational cannabis dispensaries within its borders. So does each of Illinois’ 102 counties, for its unincorporated regions.
NBC 5 has created a map (see below) to show you which Chicago-area and downstate towns and counties have “opted in” to recreational cannabis; which have “opted out,” and which are still in the process of deciding. We’ll continue to update this map as more communities make their formal decisions.
Remember: Just because a town has “opted in,” doesn’t mean a recreational pot dispensary will open up there. The state is issuing licenses gradually, over the next twelve months – with just 30 licenses being issued as of early December.
Also be aware: Three existing dispensaries – which, up to now, have sold pot only for medicinal purposes – now have licenses to sell recreational pot as well, but they still can’t do so. That’s because those three dispensaries are located in towns where officials voted to “opt out” of recreational marijuana sales. So – for now at least – those dispensaries (in Naperville, Arlington Heights, and Marion) will continue to sell medical cannabis.
Here's where Illinois municipalities and counties stand, as of December 6th, 2019:
PLACES THAT WILL ALLOW RECREATIONAL POT DISPENSARIES WITHIN THEIR BORDERS:
- Abingdon
- Addison
- Anna
- Aurora
- Bensenville
- Berwyn
- Bloomington
- Buffalo Grove
- Burbank
- Calumet City
- Canton
- Carbondale
- Carol Stream
- Carpentersville
- Champaign
- Chicago
- Chicago Ridge
- Collinsville
- Countryside
- Crestwood
- Crystal Lake
- Danville
- Darien
- Deerfield
- DeKalb
- East Dundee
- East Moline
- East Peoria
- Edwardsville
- Effingham
- Effingham County (unincorporated areas)
- Elburn
- Elmwood Park
- Evanston
- Evergreen Park
- Ford Heights
- Fox River Grove
- Galesburg
- Germantown Hills
- Grandview
- Harrisburg
- Harristown
- Harvard
- Highwood
- Hodgkins
- Hoffman Estates
- Homewood
- Joliet
- Kendall County (unincorporated areas)
- Lombard
- Marengo
- McHenry
- Metamora
- Milan
- Moline
- Morris
- Mount Vernon
- Mundelein
- Niles
- Normal
- North Aurora
- North Chicago
- North Riverside
- Northbrook
- Oak Forest
- Oak Park
- Oakbrook Terrace
- Oregon
- Orland Hills
- Oswego
- Ottawa
- Palos Hills
- Park City
- Peoria
- Peoria Heights
- Pingree Grove
- Posen
- Princeton
- Quincy
- Richmond
- Riverside
- Rock Island
- Rockford
- Rolling Meadows
- Romeoville
- Round Lake Park
- Schaumburg
- Skokie
- South Beloit
- South Elgin
- Springfield
- St. Anne
- St. Charles
- Streamwood
- Sycamore
- Thornton
- Urbana
- Villa Park
- Wadsworth
- Warrenville
- Washington
- Wauconda
- Waukegan
- West Dundee
- Westmont
- Wheeling
- Winfield
- Winthrop Harbor
- Woodstock
- Worth
- Zion
PLACES PROHIBITING RECREATIONAL POT DISPENSARIES:
- Algonquin
- Arlington Heights
- Bannockburn
- Barrington
- Barrington Hills
- Batavia
- Berkeley
- Bloomingdale
- Bolingbrook
- Burr Ridge
- Campton Hills
- Chatham
- Clarendon Hills
- Crest Hill
- Decatur
- Diamond
- Downers Grove
- DuPage County (unincorporated areas)
- El Paso
- Elmhurst
- Eureka
- Forest View
- Forsyth
- Frankfort
- Geneseo
- Glen Carbon
- Glen Ellyn
- Glencoe
- Glenview
- Grayslake
- Grundy County (unincorporated areas)
- Gurnee
- Hainesville
- Henry
- Highland Park
- Hinsdale
- Homer Glen
- Indian Head Park
- Kane County (unincorporated areas)
- Kaneville
- Kankakee County (unincorporated areas)
- Kenilworth
- Kildeer
- La Grange
- La Grange Park
- Lacon
- Lake Bluff
- Lake Forest
- Lake Zurich
- Libertyville
- Lily Lake
- Lincolnshire
- Lincolnwood
- Lisle
- Lockport
- Long Creek
- Long Grove
- Lyons
- Madison County (unincorporated areas)
- Marion
- Mettawa
- Minooka
- Mokena
- Momence
- Monee
- Morton
- Murphysboro
- Naperville
- New Lenox
- Newark
- North Utica
- Oak Brook
- Oak Lawn
- O'Fallon
- Orland Park
- Palos Heights
- Park Ridge
- Plainfield
- Roselle
- Sandwich
- Stickney
- Sugar Grove
- Tower Lakes
- Vernon Hills
- Virgil
- Wayne
- West Chicago
- Wheaton
- Willow Springs
- Wilmington
- Winnetka
- Woodford County (unincorporated areas)