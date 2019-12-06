Selling Recreational Cannabis in Illinois: Is Your Town In or Out?

Each municipality in Illinois gets to decide whether it wants to allow recreational cannabis dispensaries within its borders. So does each of Illinois’ 102 counties, for its unincorporated regions.

NBC 5 has created a map (see below) to show you which Chicago-area and downstate towns and counties have “opted in” to recreational cannabis; which have “opted out,” and which are still in the process of deciding. We’ll continue to update this map as more communities make their formal decisions.

Remember: Just because a town has “opted in,” doesn’t mean a recreational pot dispensary will open up there. The state is issuing licenses gradually, over the next twelve months – with just 30 licenses being issued as of early December.

Also be aware: Three existing dispensaries – which, up to now, have sold pot only for medicinal purposes – now have licenses to sell recreational pot as well, but they still can’t do so. That’s because those three dispensaries are located in towns where officials voted to “opt out” of recreational marijuana sales. So – for now at least – those dispensaries (in Naperville, Arlington Heights, and Marion) will continue to sell medical cannabis.

Here's where Illinois municipalities and counties stand, as of December 6th, 2019:

PLACES THAT WILL ALLOW RECREATIONAL POT DISPENSARIES WITHIN THEIR BORDERS:

Abingdon

Addison

Anna

Aurora

Bensenville

Berwyn

Bloomington

Buffalo Grove

Burbank

Calumet City

Canton

Carbondale

Carol Stream

Carpentersville

Champaign

Chicago

Chicago Ridge

Collinsville

Countryside

Crestwood

Crystal Lake

Danville

Darien

Deerfield

DeKalb

East Dundee

East Moline

East Peoria

Edwardsville

Effingham

Effingham County (unincorporated areas)

Elburn

Elmwood Park

Evanston

Evergreen Park

Ford Heights

Fox River Grove

Galesburg

Germantown Hills

Grandview

Harrisburg

Harristown

Harvard

Highwood

Hodgkins

Hoffman Estates

Homewood

Joliet

Kendall County (unincorporated areas)

Lombard

Marengo

McHenry

Metamora

Milan

Moline

Morris

Mount Vernon

Mundelein

Niles

Normal

North Aurora

North Chicago

North Riverside

Northbrook

Oak Forest

Oak Park

Oakbrook Terrace

Oregon

Orland Hills

Oswego

Ottawa

Palos Hills

Park City

Peoria

Peoria Heights

Pingree Grove

Posen

Princeton

Quincy

Richmond

Riverside

Rock Island

Rockford

Rolling Meadows

Romeoville

Round Lake Park

Schaumburg

Skokie

South Beloit

South Elgin

Springfield

St. Anne

St. Charles

Streamwood

Sycamore

Thornton

Urbana

Villa Park

Wadsworth

Warrenville

Washington

Wauconda

Waukegan

West Dundee

Westmont

Wheeling

Winfield

Winthrop Harbor

Woodstock

Worth

Zion

PLACES PROHIBITING RECREATIONAL POT DISPENSARIES: