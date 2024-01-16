‘Select' Target CVS pharmacy locations to close in early 2024, CVS says

CVS plans to close some pharmacy locations inside of Target retail stores early this year, a CVS spokesperson confirmed to NBC Chicago, citing a plan to "realign" their national retail footprint.

"We’ll be closing select CVS Pharmacy in Target locations in early 2024," a statement from the spokesperson said. "The closures are part of our plan to realign our national retail footprint and reduce store and pharmacy density and are based on our evaluation of changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs to ensure we have the right pharmacy format in the right locations for patients."

According to CVS, the closures are expected to begin in February and be completed in April.

The number of impacted locations was not provided. Target did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

CVS operates 9,000 pharmacy locations nationwide. The company has a pharmacy in about 1,800 of Target’s 1,956 stores in the U.S., a report from CNBC said.

The announcement comes on the heels of CVS' plans to close several Chicago-area pharmacy locations by end of January.