Select Cinemark Theaters to Show All 8 ‘Harry Potter' Films Next Month

Harry Potter fans will get the opportunity to experience all eight of the franchise’s movies on the big screen next month, as Cinemark will hold special screenings of the series.

Cinemark, which operates more than 300 theaters and 4,400 screens across the United States, announced this week that they will begin showing all eight films beginning on April 6 at select theaters nationwide.

One film will be shown each night through April 13, according to the company.

Each film will cost $5 per ticket, or a pass to see all eight movies will cost $25, officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There are several Cinemark theaters around the Chicago area that will participate, including Seven Bridges in Woodridge, the Century 16 in Deer Park, the Cinemark at Louis Joliet Mall, and the Tinseltown USA in North Aurora.

West Dundee and Valparaiso theaters will also participate in the promotion.

Collectively, the eight Harry Potter films raked in more than $7.7 billion worldwide. The final movie in the franchise, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2” was the most successful film in the series, making $1.3 billion at the box office.