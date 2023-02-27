Seiya Suzuki (Oblique) Out of World Baseball Classic

Seiya Suzuki out of World Baseball Classic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki has withdrawn from the World Baseball Classic as he continues to deal with an oblique injury, the team announced Monday night.

Suzuki, who was set to represent Japan in the competition beginning next month, suffered the oblique injury earlier in camp, and has not been participating in drills with the team.

During his rookie season, Suzuki hit 14 home runs and drove in 46 RBIs while stealing nine bases and batting .262 for the Cubs.

According to multiple reports, including from Marquee Sports Network’s Tony Andracki, Suzuki will address media in Mesa on Tuesday, along with manager David Ross.

The severity of Suzuki’s injury is unknown, but with Japan set to start its tournament in Tokyo on March 7, a decision was needed on whether or not the outfielder would head overseas to represent his country.

Japan was hoping to get revenge in this year’s edition of the WBC, having lost to the eventual champion United States squad in the semifinals of the 2017 tournament.

Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman will represent Puerto Rico in the tournament, and prospect Matt Mervis will be one of numerous Chicago minor leaguers to participate, as he’ll compete for Israel.



