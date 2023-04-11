Seiya Suzuki Could Rejoin Cubs on Coming Road Trip

Seiya Suzuki could rejoin Cubs on road trip originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki will play in back-to-back rehab games this week, and could rejoin the big-league club on the coming West Coast road trip.

According to Cubs manager David Ross, Suzuki will take the next step in his recovery from an oblique injury he suffered during spring training when he takes the field in games for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We’re excited to get him back,” Ross told media before Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

Suzuki was unable to play in the World Baseball Classic after suffering the oblique injury in the early stages of spring training. He was able to get some other work in while rehabbing the injury, something Ross said was critical so that he didn’t miss out on getting his body ready for the campaign.

“Even before he was able to swing, we had him play defense just to get him on the bases, to get him in the outfield,” he said.

The plan is to reevaluate Suzuki after the back-to-back games. The Cubs have Thursday off before embarking on a road trip to face the Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland A’s on the first of their two California trips they have scheduled this season.

Ross said the team is “pretty confident” Suzuki will return on the trip, but said that they will take it slowly and give him some time off as needed.

In the meantime, outfielder Nelson Velazquez has been called up to provide some depth, and will get the start on Tuesday night against the Seattle Mariners at Wrigley Field.

