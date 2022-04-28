‘Seinfeld' Food Truck Will Roll Into The Chicago Area This Weekend

Keep an eye out for a truck sporting muffins, pretzels and a big salad this weekend because the ‘Seinfeld' food truck is trekking through Chicago and Oakbrook.
From Friday through Sunday, the truck will roll into the area to serve free sitcom-themed snacks. While soup isn’t on the menu, fans can grab a bite of black and white cookies, Junior Mints, coffee cakes, Ring Dings, chocolate Babkas and Snickers.
The truck will be stationed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Jane Byrne Plaza. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday next to Macy’s at Oakbrook Center.
Fans in New York and Los Angeles already have gotten a taste of the sweets last week, and Chicago is next on the lineup. Dallas and San Francisco also will get paid visits in May.
