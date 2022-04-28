‘Seinfeld' Food Truck Will Roll Into The Chicago Area This Weekend

Keep an eye out for a truck sporting muffins, pretzels and a big salad this weekend because the ‘Seinfeld' food truck is trekking through Chicago and Oakbrook.

From Friday through Sunday, the truck will roll into the area to serve free sitcom-themed snacks. While soup isn’t on the menu, fans can grab a bite of black and white cookies, Junior Mints, coffee cakes, Ring Dings, chocolate Babkas and Snickers.

The truck will be stationed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Jane Byrne Plaza. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday next to Macy’s at Oakbrook Center.

We've got the perfect thing to go with your deep dish pizza.🍕



Catch the Seinfeld Food Truck in Chicago from 4/29 – 5/1. #SeinfeldFoodTruckCHI pic.twitter.com/dxhLyukeaC — Seinfeld (@SeinfeldTV) April 26, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Fans in New York and Los Angeles already have gotten a taste of the sweets last week, and Chicago is next on the lineup. Dallas and San Francisco also will get paid visits in May.