Seeing stink bugs in your home in the Chicago area? You're not alone.

According to experts, the spring season is likely to bring out an influx of the smelly bugs.

That's because the bugs that have spent winter hibernating in homes are starting to come out, usually inside a living space, which can lead to gatherings on walls and windows and other areas, where they may become a nuisance.

But are they harmful? What should you do to avoid their nasty stench?

Here's what you should know:

When are stink bugs most common?

According to Orkin, stink bugs generally mate, reproduce and feed from spring to late fall. They seek shelter for winter and go into a dormant phase called "diapause."

But that doesn't mark the end of stink bug season necessarily.

"If the weather warms up for a long enough period of time, indoor overwintering stink bugs might be misled into thinking it’s time to exit their diapause period and become active again," Orkin states.

In the Chicago area, warming temperatures could be sparking a return of overwintering stink bugs in many homes.

According to the pest control company, several species "have become household pests in the last few years, probably because their numbers have increased in some regions of the country."

"The most active season for stink bugs is primarily March through September. But, if temperatures rise significantly during the winter, stink bug season can continue well into the winter months," Orkin reports.

Are stink bugs harmful?

According to Michigan State University, brown marmorated stink bugs don't cause structural damage and they won't reproduce in homes.

They don't bite people or pets, but they can produce a "pungent and pleasant scent."

"When handling the bug, the odor is transferred readily. It is best to avoid squishing them since high numbers of stink bugs can stain furniture through secretions," the university stated. "Any secretions on skin can be washed off."

What should you do if you have stink bugs in your home?

Experts recommend vacuuming or sweeping out stink bugs that are already inside homes. You can also attract them with a light trap, according to Michigan State University.

Orkin noted, however, that the smell from the bugs could remain inside the vacuum for "some time."

How can you prevent them from entering your home?

According to experts, the best form of prevention is keeping stink bugs from being able to enter your home in the first place.

"In homes with wooden siding, their entry can be reduced by caulking or sealing cracks and crevices on the exterior," according to Michigan State. "On homes with vinyl siding, caulk will not provide complete efficacy at preventing beetles. This is due to the way vinyl is constructed and loosely nailed to permit the vinyl panels to expand and contract with changing temperatures. If sealing the exterior walls does not help, then caulking and sealing around outlet and switch boxes, ceiling fixtures, heat ducts and other openings in interior walls may at least keep the bug in the walls and out of the living space."

Why do stink bugs stink?

The foul odor that comes from a stink bug has been likened to things like strong herbs and spices similar to cilantro or coriander, though smells can vary depending on the species and the person smelling it.

Much like skunks, the stench is a defense mechanism so the odor is emitted from their body glands "whenever they feel threatened or injured," according to Orkin.

"Interesting enough, the composition of the odor is comprised of chemicals commonly used as food additives and is present in cilantro," Orkin reported.

Experts note that the smell can linger for hours at times.