‘See you this summer': Lollapalooza announces festival will return to Chicago for 2025

Welcome back to Chicago, Lollapalooza.

The annual summer music festival will return to Grant Park in 2025, according to an announcement from organizers. The dates for this summer's festival are July 31- Aug. 3, the announcement, posted to social media and sent to fans via text message, said, along with the quote "See you this summer, Chicago."

Organizers also announced they were set to fold a job fair for Lollapalooza 2025, from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 5, at Malcom X College, located at 1900 W. Jackson Street. The job fair was also set to support the Sueños Music Festival, slated for May 24-25 with headliners Peso Pluma and Shakira.

But one big part of Lollapalooza 2025 was still missing: The lineup.

As of Tuesday, March 4, the lineup for the music festival had not yet been released, though rumors and Reddit threads dedicated to speculation continued to swirl.

The lineup for the 2024 festival was released on March 19.