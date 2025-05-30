See which streets will be closed for Chicago's Bank of America 13.1

Chicago's Bank of America 13.1, a half marathon that wraps around the city's West Side, is almost here.

With the race kicking off in just a few days, street closures have already begun across the Chicago area.

Here's a full list of the anticipated closures, according to the Bank of America 13.1 website.

May 28 (6 a.m.) to June 2 (5 p.m.)

Music Court Circle: Hamlin Boulevard to Woodward Drive

Woodward Drive: Madison Street to Jackson Boulevard

May 31 (6 a.m.) to June 1 (5 p.m.)

Madison Street: Hamlin Boulevard to Central Park Avenue

Jackson Boulevard: Hamlin Boulevard to Central Park Avenue

May 31 (7 p.m.) to June 1 (5 p.m.)

McCrea Drive: Schraeder Drive to end

June 1: 2 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Madison Street: Central Park Avenue to St. Louis Avenue

Central Park Avenue: Washington Boulevard to 5th Avenue

June 1: 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Independence Boulevard: Jackson Boulevard to Douglas Boulevard

Douglas Boulevard: Independence Boulevard to Sacramento Drive

Sacramento Drive: Ogden Boulevard to Roosevelt Road (within Douglass Park)

Ogden Avenue: Sacramento Boulevard to California Avenue (North service road only)

Farrar Drive: Ogden Boulevard to Sacramento Drive (within Douglass Park)

June 1: 6 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Central Park Avenue: Lake Street to Franklin Boulevard

Conservatory Drive: Lake Street to Franklin Boulevard

Franklin Boulevard: Central Park Ave. to Sacramento Boulevard

Sacramento Boulevard: Franklin Boulevard to Augusta Boulevard

Humboldt Drive: Augusta Boulevard to North Avenue

June 1: 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Hamlin Boulevard: Madison Street to Congress Parkway

Hamlin Boulevard: Madison Street to Maypole Avenue

Schraeder Drive: Hamlin Boulevard to Washington Boulevard (within Garfield Park)

Washington Boulevard: Schraeder Drive to Hamlin Boulevard

Luis Munoz Marin Drive: Humboldt Drive to Humboldt Drive

For more information on street closures, visit the Bank of America Chicago 13.1 site.

More about the race can be found here.