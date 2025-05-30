See which streets will be closed for Chicago's Bank of America 13.1

Chicago's Bank of America 13.1, a half marathon that wraps around the city's West Side, is almost here.
With the race kicking off in just a few days, street closures have already begun across the Chicago area.
Here's a full list of the anticipated closures, according to the Bank of America 13.1 website.
May 28 (6 a.m.) to June 2 (5 p.m.)
- Music Court Circle: Hamlin Boulevard to Woodward Drive
- Woodward Drive: Madison Street to Jackson Boulevard
May 31 (6 a.m.) to June 1 (5 p.m.)
- Madison Street: Hamlin Boulevard to Central Park Avenue
- Jackson Boulevard: Hamlin Boulevard to Central Park Avenue
May 31 (7 p.m.) to June 1 (5 p.m.)
- McCrea Drive: Schraeder Drive to end
June 1: 2 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
SIGN UP
- Madison Street: Central Park Avenue to St. Louis Avenue
- Central Park Avenue: Washington Boulevard to 5th Avenue
June 1: 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- Independence Boulevard: Jackson Boulevard to Douglas Boulevard
- Douglas Boulevard: Independence Boulevard to Sacramento Drive
- Sacramento Drive: Ogden Boulevard to Roosevelt Road (within Douglass Park)
- Ogden Avenue: Sacramento Boulevard to California Avenue (North service road only)
- Farrar Drive: Ogden Boulevard to Sacramento Drive (within Douglass Park)
June 1: 6 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
- Central Park Avenue: Lake Street to Franklin Boulevard
- Conservatory Drive: Lake Street to Franklin Boulevard
- Franklin Boulevard: Central Park Ave. to Sacramento Boulevard
- Sacramento Boulevard: Franklin Boulevard to Augusta Boulevard
- Humboldt Drive: Augusta Boulevard to North Avenue
June 1: 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Hamlin Boulevard: Madison Street to Congress Parkway
- Hamlin Boulevard: Madison Street to Maypole Avenue
- Schraeder Drive: Hamlin Boulevard to Washington Boulevard (within Garfield Park)
- Washington Boulevard: Schraeder Drive to Hamlin Boulevard
- Luis Munoz Marin Drive: Humboldt Drive to Humboldt Drive
For more information on street closures, visit the Bank of America Chicago 13.1 site.
Local
More about the race can be found here.