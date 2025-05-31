Demolition of Spring Hill Mall in West Dundee has begun.

Photos show fencing up across the property, with excavators breaking down huge buildings and walls. Here's what the mall looks like now that the project kicked off.

The property was purchased for $7 million. Leaders in West Dundee said plans included a mixed-use development of retail entertainment and residential units. According to West Dundee leaders, developers already started reaching out at the time of the mall's closure.

“West Dundee is currently in the process of unwinding the spaghetti in terms of the ability of the property to be redeveloped in terms of the existing and underlying agreements and easements, as well as the existing structures," West Dundee Village Manager Joseph Cavallaro said in an emailed statement to NBC Chicago. "The Village’s effort is to provide a clean slate to facilitate the Spring Hill Mall acreage next uses."

Cavallaro said the demolition is expected to cost $3.4 million and is scheduled to be completed by Thanksgiving 2025.

Several aspirational plans have been raised for the redevelopment of mall following the initial demolition, but development could take between five and 20 years. One proposed plan shows a "scaled-up downtown model," with a new residential neighborhood as well as areas for mixed-use retail, recreation, hospitality and more.

“The mall facilities were constructed 43 years ago and were purpose-built for a retail environment that no longer exists outside of select suburban markets,” Nelson said previously. “More to the point, the buildings are obsolete and will require demolition."

