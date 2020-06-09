See the List of Chicago Events Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Countless events large and small have been canceled in Chicago due to the coronavirus pandemic, with experts warning that large crowds could prove dangerous in spreading the deadly virus.
Here's a list of festivals, concerts, parades and more that have been postponed, rescheduled or nixed entirely across the city
Taste of Chicago - canceled
Lollapalooza - canceled
The Chicago Air and Water Show at North Avenue Beach - canceled
Chicago Jazz Festival in Millennium Park - canceled
Chicago SummerDance - canceled
The majority of programming at the Chicago Riverwalk, the Chicago Cultural Center and Millennium Park - canceled
Maxwell Street Market through Labor Day - canceled
The Jumping Jack Program - canceled
Pitchfork Music Festival - canceled
Chicago Pride Parade - postponed
Chicago Pride Fest - rescheduled, potentially for Labor Day Weekend
Navy Pier fireworks and large-scale events - canceled through phase one of the attraction's reopening plan
Grant Park Music Festival - canceled
Taste of Randolph - canceled
Logan Square Arts Festival - canceled
Kuma's Fest - canceled
Chosen Few Picnic & House Music Festival - canceled
Square Roots Festival - postponed to Aug. 28-30
Old Town Art Fair - canceled
West Fest Chicago - canceled
Silver Room Sound System Block Party - canceled
Chicago Brewing District's Dancing in the Streets - canceled
Windy City Smokeout - canceled
Broadway in Chicago's "Dear Evan Hansen" - canceled
Broadway in Chicago's "Six" - rescheduled for Nov. 24 through March 21, 2021
Broadway in Chicago's "The Choir of Man" - canceled
Broadway in Chicago's "The Office! A Musical Parody" - canceled
Broadway in Chicago's "The Crown" - canceled
Broadway in Chicago's "Some Like It Hot" - canceled