coronavirus

See the List of Chicago Events Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Countless events large and small have been canceled in Chicago due to the coronavirus pandemic, with experts warning that large crowds could prove dangerous in spreading the deadly virus.

Here's a list of festivals, concerts, parades and more that have been postponed, rescheduled or nixed entirely across the city

Have a cancellation to add? Email details to tips@nbcchicago.com to share.

Taste of Chicago - canceled

Lollapalooza - canceled

The Chicago Air and Water Show at North Avenue Beach - canceled

Chicago Jazz Festival in Millennium Park - canceled

Chicago SummerDance - canceled

The majority of programming at the Chicago Riverwalk, the Chicago Cultural Center and Millennium Park - canceled

Maxwell Street Market through Labor Day - canceled

The Jumping Jack Program - canceled

coronavirus chicago 3 hours ago

City Announces Reimagined Summer Events After Major Cancellations

Lollapalooza 3 hours ago

Lollapalooza, Taste of Chicago and More Canceled Amid Coronavirus, City Announces

coronavirus chicago 2 hours ago

Chicago City Markets Will Go On This Summer. Here’s the Schedule

Pitchfork Music Festival - canceled

Chicago Pride Parade - postponed

Chicago Pride Fest - rescheduled, potentially for Labor Day Weekend

Navy Pier fireworks and large-scale events - canceled through phase one of the attraction's reopening plan

Grant Park Music Festival - canceled

Taste of Randolph - canceled

Logan Square Arts Festival - canceled

Kuma's Fest - canceled

Chosen Few Picnic & House Music Festival - canceled

Square Roots Festival - postponed to Aug. 28-30

Old Town Art Fair - canceled

West Fest Chicago - canceled

Silver Room Sound System Block Party - canceled

Chicago Brewing District's Dancing in the Streets - canceled

Windy City Smokeout - canceled

Broadway in Chicago's "Dear Evan Hansen" - canceled

Broadway in Chicago's "Six" - rescheduled for Nov. 24 through March 21, 2021

Broadway in Chicago's "The Choir of Man" - canceled

Broadway in Chicago's "The Office! A Musical Parody" - canceled

Broadway in Chicago's "The Crown" - canceled

Broadway in Chicago's "Some Like It Hot" - canceled

This article tagged under:

coronaviruscoronavirus chicagoChicago Coronaviruschicago eventschicago events canceled
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us