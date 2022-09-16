See the Full Schedule for the Chicago House Music Festival

Calling all House Heads!

House Music started right here in Chicago and for lovers of the music genre, this weekend is jammed packed with all sorts of fun activities.

The Chicago House Music Festival and Conference is already underway.

The conference portion happened Thursday, but that was just the start.

Festival Curator David Chavez runs down the itinerary with LeeAnn Trotter in the video above.

Here's the full schedule, according to the city:

Thursday, September 15, 5-10pm

House Music Symposium

Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts at The University of Chicago, 915 E. 60th St.

Programmed and hosted in collaboration with Vintage House Show

The symposium will explore the history, culture and business of House music and will include several panelists including Grammy nominated producer, label owner and DJ Terry Hunter and Grammy award winner Maurice Joshua. Panel moderators include nationally recognized author and music journalist Michaelangelo Matos and Chicago Journalist Tiffany Walden of The Triibe. The panels will include the following sessions:

The House Music Entrepreneur’s Journey: A Roadmap to Global Success, 5:30-6:30pm

A discussion of the steps successful house music entrepreneurs took to establish themselves as professionals who are able to earn a substantive living as entrepreneurs in their respective roles.

Comeback or Come Up?: House Music in 2022, 7-8pm

With House music being on the fringe of crossover success, what opportunities exist for Chicago’s House Music ecosystem and community to play a part in cementing House as a commercially viable industry while maintaining its underground edge?

Fireside Chat with Patrick Moxey, 8:30-9:45pm

An in-depth one on one interview with veteran dance music executive and founder of Ultra Records, dance music's leading electronic music label since 1995, which partnered Sony Music in 2012. Shortly after leaving Ultra, Patrick launched a new partnership with Warner Brothers Music, taking over hip-hop indie label PayDay Records and creating a new dance music record label called Helix Records.

Friday, September 16, 5:30-9pm

Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St.

Performances by:

GRAMMY-nominated Chicago House band Ten City

4x GRAMMY-nominated Josh Milan Band

DJ Celeste Alexander

A recognition of Robert Williams, and Chosen Few DJs

Saturday, September 17, 3pm-Dusk

Rebuild Foundation at Kenwood Gardens, 6929 S. Kenwood Ave.

Soul Liberation: a Frankie Knuckles House Music Celebration

The celebration will feature house music sets by DJs Duane Powell, Greg Gray, Celeste Alexander and more; the premiere of “My Frankie: Reflections on the Music and Life of Frankie Knuckles,” a short documentary on Frankie's artistry and an accompanying panel discussion; and community resources that honor Frankie's pioneering curation of liberatory space through sound.

6pm-Midnight Bus Tour

Evening bus tour of venues and DJs at the seventh House Club Tour Chicago at venues across the city including BASSLINE, Le Nocturne, Randy’s Lounge, Francis Frances Cocktail Lounge and more.

Sunday, September 18, 3-6pm

Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St.

Footwork Dance Down by Open The Circle

A non-profit focusing on community organizing and racial justice through the art.