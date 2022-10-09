See the Chicago Marathon Route For 2022 Race

Thousands of Chicago Marathon runners will take a grand tour of the city via the 2022 marathon race route.

Recognized for its flat and fast route, the race will start and end Sunday in Grant Park. Along the 26.2-mile journey, runners will be guided across 29 neighborhoods, dozens of historic landmarks and six Chicago River bridges.

The course is expected to be treaded by as many as 40,000 runners and dotted with plenty of spectators, too.

NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will offer complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the marathon in both English and Spanish.

The live television broadcasts will air from 7 to 11 a.m., and the live stream will be available 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com, on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, as well as the stations’ Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, LX channels.

NBC 5's marathon broadcast and digital coverage also will stream on Peacock this year. To view the Chicago Marathon on NBC 5's streaming channel, NBC Chicago News on Peacock, head to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app on your streaming device, phone or tablet (available for iPhone or Android).