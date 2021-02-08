Chicago Weather

See Snow Totals From Chicago Area Monday

Getty Images

With plenty of snow on the ground already and a winter weather advisory in place, the Chicago area saw even more snow on Monday evening, with up to four inches falling in some locations.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from around the area:

Cook County:

Chicago (Humboldt Park) - 4.6 inches

Chicago (Lake View) – 2.8 inches

Chicago (Midway Airport) – 2 inches

Chicago (O’Hare Airport) – 3.9 inches

Elk Grove Village – 2.6 inches

Lincolnwood – 4 inches

Roselle – 1 inch

Schaumburg – 2.8 inches

DeKalb County:

DeKalb – 3.3 inches

DuPage County:

Bensenville – 3.3 inches

Carol Stream – 3.1 inches

Woodridge – 2 inches

Kane County:

St. Charles – 2.2 inches

Will County:

Peotone – 2.8 inches

Romeoville – 1.8 inches

Lake County (Indiana):

Crown Point – 3.3 inches

