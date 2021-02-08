See Snow Totals From Chicago Area Monday

With plenty of snow on the ground already and a winter weather advisory in place, the Chicago area saw even more snow on Monday evening, with up to four inches falling in some locations.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from around the area:
Cook County:
Chicago (Humboldt Park) - 4.6 inches
Chicago (Lake View) – 2.8 inches
Chicago (Midway Airport) – 2 inches
Chicago (O’Hare Airport) – 3.9 inches
Elk Grove Village – 2.6 inches
Lincolnwood – 4 inches
Roselle – 1 inch
Schaumburg – 2.8 inches
DeKalb County:
DeKalb – 3.3 inches
DuPage County:
Bensenville – 3.3 inches
Carol Stream – 3.1 inches
Woodridge – 2 inches
Kane County:
St. Charles – 2.2 inches
Will County:
Peotone – 2.8 inches
Romeoville – 1.8 inches
Lake County (Indiana):
Crown Point – 3.3 inches