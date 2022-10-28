See Inside This Massive 13,000-Square-Foot Saint Charles Estate on 45-Acre Property

A grand estate on the market in Saint Charles is bountiful in sleek, contemporary designs, but it's expansive greenery may be the real talker.

Located at 37W756 Woodgate Rd., the space is set on secluded grounds lushly lined with trees and natural landscaping, with the listing dubbing it a "wooded wonderland."

A great deal of attention is drawn to the home's exterior, as it flaunts trickling waterfalls and vast gardens developed by Japanese landscape artist Hoichi Kurisu. The blissful scene continues with a mile-lone stone path that leads to a gazebo.

The home also has a meditation deck perched near a pond, along with an outdoor pool and basketball and tennis courts.

Past the greetings of greenery that soften the building's fine lines and gray slabs, the home creates buzz indoors, too.

The six bedroom, 10 bathroom property sprawls 13,805 square-feet. A movie theater, wine room, gym and an indoor pool complete with skylights fill the space.

Lofty ceilings soaring 25 feet span the great room, while the kitchen features a center island, breakfast bar seating, plenty of cabinetry and a garden atrium.

"This home offers an unmatched living experience enhanced by the magnificence of nature," the listing states.

The house was listed June 24 for $2.9 million by agents Edward Lukasik and Marcin Tendera with RE/MAX Professionals. According to Zillow, the home has been contingent since Aug. 10.