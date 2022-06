A St. Charles house made of shipping containers sold for $743,000 after less than three weeks on the market.

The home, completed in 2018, resembles most houses, but there are a few tell-tale signs of its uniqueness, like many of the rooms' corrugated walls and ceilings.

The house was one of the first in the Chicago area to be made entirely of shipping containers.

See inside the home in the photos below.

ReMax All Pro St. Charles

