See Inside New ‘Immersive Frida Kahlo' Exhibit in Chicago

"Immersive Frida Kahlo" is now open in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood, bringing the Mexican-born artist's journey and paintings to life on a grand scale set to music.

Created by the same team who brought "Immersive Van Gogh," the new exhibit projects some of Kahlo's most famous works onto the walls of Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago, located at 108 W Germania Pl.

The new Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit takes the images from her artwork and digitally manipulates them to create a unique presentation and a new way to experience art. NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter reports.

"Frida Kahlo’s art is not only beautiful on an aesthetic level; it has also become a universal symbol of resilience and perseverance. Brave and brutally honest, Kahlo transferred her fears and pain onto canvas in a way that resonates even more powerfully with us today," the exhibit's team wrote.

Tickets are now available here, starting at $40.

See inside the exhibit in the videos above.