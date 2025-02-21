Real Estate

See inside: Michael Jordan's former Highland Park mansion now up for rent

The 7.39-acre property called "Champions Point" features a full-size regulation basketball court, championship-level putting green, tennis court, fitness center and more.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Former Chicago Bull Michael Jordan's sprawling Highland Park mansion finally sold in December after more than a decade and plenty of price cuts.

The new owner not only allowed NBC Chicago inside for a sneak peek; they are also offering the property up for rent this spring, billing it as "The Ultimate March Madness Retreat."

Spanning 37,000 square feet, the mansion consists of nine bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and multiple spaces for entertaining guests. One room is anchored by a pool table, while a second is equipped with a full bar, fireplace, plenty of seating -- and a second pool table.

And that's not all.

"Circles are a theme, champions are a theme, but imagine celebrating your own victory in your very own cigar lounge," said listing agent, luxury real estate broker Carrie McCormick of @Properties.

"Whether you're courtside in your own regulation-sized indoor basketball arena, hosting an epic viewing party in the state-of-the-art theatre, or celebrating victories in the luxury cigar lounge and wine cellar, every moment at Champions Point is designed for those who demand excellence-on and off the court," the listing said, in part.

"Champions Point" is available to rent on a short-term lease, with a month-long stay at $230,000.

The full rental listing can be viewed here.

