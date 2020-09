The Greenhouse marijuana dispensary in Skokie, currently the largest pot store in Illinois, opened Thursday in a redesigned bank.

The owner of Greenhouse said he hired 50 employees at the dispensary, which boasts 15,000 square feet of retail space, a sleek design and technology-driven displays.

Grassroots Cannabis, owner of the Greenhouse brand, partnered with actor Jim Belushi on a cannabis collaboration, "Blues Brothers Grassroots," featured throughout the dispensary.

Take a look inside.

Photos: See Inside Illinois' Largest Marijuana Dispensary